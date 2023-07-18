VMware Fusion Brings ‘Full 3D Acceleration’ to Windows 11 on Apple’s M-Series Macs

VMware Fusion users are in for a major upgrade, with the company announcing it is bringing “full 3D acceleration for Windows 11 on Arm.”

Apple’s M-series custom chips are Arm-based. As a result, VMware Fusion should provide a significant performance boost when running Windows 11 in a virtual machine on Apple’s latest Macs. The company has released VMware Fusion Tech Preview 2023, which includes the new feature.

Michael Roy, Product Line Manager for Hypervisor, made the announcement in a blog post:

We are particularly excited to introduce full 3D hardware accelerated graphics for Windows 11 on Arm with Fusion on Macs with Apple silicon. This upgrade brings a new level of graphics performance to Fusion, empowering users to run full DirectX 11 3D games and apps with stunning fidelity and speed. The UI is much more responsive, and when combined with autofit, resolution changes are nearly instant. Now, not only can you take full advantage of your Mac’s computing power for productivity tasks, but you can also immerse yourself in a breathtaking gaming or multimedia experience. And yes, that includes running emulated 32-bit and 64-bit games!

Roy says the tech preview also includes improvements to VMware Tools, bringing it closer in parity to what is offered on Intel Macs:

Other more noteworthy bits of the Fusion 2023 Tech Preview include the dramatic improvements in support for the Arm version of Windows 11 on Macs with Apple silicon. This Tech Preview now delivers support for the vast majority of VMware Tools features available for Windows VMs on Fusion for Intel Macs. We’ve managed to put together what seems like an impossibly fast drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between the Mac and Windows 11. Autofit instantly resizes the guest resolution when you drag the console window. These and other silent features like time sync work together to make your Windows 11 for Arm VMs feel more at home on the Mac than ever.

The final version is coming “in the following months,” but users can start playing around with the tech preview now.