Vivaldi Comes to iOS

Popular independent web browser Vivaldi is coming to iOS, giving users another option for their mobile browsing.

Vivaldi is a web browser that uses the same engine as Google’s Chrome, but is aimed at power users and those concerned with protecting their privacy. Unfortunately, Apple forces all iOS web browsers to use Safari’s engine on the backend, but Vivaldi is still bringing its powerful user-facing features to the iOS version.

The company announced the news in a blog post:

The wait is over! Vivaldi on iOS has arrived. At Vivaldi, we believe that your browser should adapt to you, not the other way around. Now we bring this experience to your iPhone and iPad. Whether you’re a casual or an advanced user, you get the flexibility and versatility to browse the web your way with Vivaldi’s powerful features and unmatched levels of personalization. Vivaldi on iOS has our distinctive look and feel with a set of built-in tools that includes Desktop-style tabs, Speed Dials, Panels, Notes, a Reading List, and a Tracker and Ad Blocker. And, of course, with the Sync functionality, we give you a secure way to take Vivaldi – and your browsing data – with you.

Vivaldi is also designed to work with larger screens, such as the iPad, ensuring users can enjoy the same experience across all their iOS/iPadOS devices.

The company says users can find the iOS version in the App Store: