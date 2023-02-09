Visible Will Cover Customers’ Phone Bills if They Are Laid Off

Visible is taking customer service to an all-new high, offering to cover customers’ phone bills if they are laid off.

Visible is a Verizon-owned wireless carrier, focusing on an all-digital experience with unlimited plans. The company’s goal is to simplify wireless and offer premium services at a much lower price than traditional carriers.

Visible is taking it a step further, however, offering to help out customers who have lost their job amid the recent economic downturn. The program is called Connection Protection and is a partnership between Visible and Empower Work.

Through the program, Visible, the Verizon-owned all-digital wireless carrier, will help people stay connected by providing three months of cell phone service to those experiencing a work setback. And Empower Work, a national nonprofit, will provide support via our worker text line for people to process their job loss, think through their job search, and work on a plan to land their next job.

If you’ve lost your job, had your hours cut, or are between jobs, you can apply for Connection Protection starting right now.

The program is available to new and existing Visible customers who have been laid off, are not employed, and actively looking for work.

Customers can find out more information here…