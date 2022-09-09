Virginia Is the Data Center Capital of the World

Silicon Valley may be the tech center of the world, but Virginia is the undisputed data center capital, with more capacity than China or Europe.

According to Synergy Research Group, the US has the majority of the world’s data centers, coming in at 53%. Impressively, Virginia alone accounts for more than one-third of the country’s capacity and surpasses both China and Europe.

“In Europe, the Netherlands and Ireland have always punched far above their weight, beating out countries with larger economies like Germany and the UK,” said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. “But globally, the standout region is the US state of Virginia. Virginia has far more hyperscale data center capacity than either China or the whole continent of Europe. However, our analysis of the future data center pipeline shows that the relative importance of these hot spots will tail off a little over the next five years, as hyperscale infrastructure permeates a broader geographic footprint.”