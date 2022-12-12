VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Wireless Carrier for Its EVs

T-Mobile has scored a big win, with electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast choosing the magenta carrier as its exclusive wireless partner.

Automakers are increasingly including wireless connectivity in their vehicles, with EV makers leading the way. VinFast has reached a multi-year, multi-million agreement to use T-Mobile as the exclusive wireless carrier for its smart vehicles in both North America and Europe.

The partnership will see VinFast’s vehicles offer remote services, streaming media and gaming, WiFi hotspot data, live traffic info, and over-the-air firmware and software updates.

“VinFast’s goal is to turn our smart electric vehicles into a platform that connects every aspect of life,” said Mdm. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast. “Through our partnership with world-leading partners like T-Mobile, we’re delivering advanced features and functionality designed to make the journey safe, efficient and more enjoyable.”

“Both T-Mobile and VinFast are driven by a customer-first mindset, so it’s inspiring and motivating to support their innovation and the needs of their customers,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “Electric vehicles are rapidly evolving from a mere mode of transportation to a companion that offers productivity, entertainment and safety features throughout the journey — and we can’t wait to help VinFast customers experience this, no matter where the road takes them.”