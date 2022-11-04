Vietnam Cracks Down on ‘False’ Social Media Content

Vietnam is cracking down on “false” social media content, giving platforms 24 hours to remove such content.

Governments and companies the world over are struggling with misinformation and the other challenges that come with social media. Vietnam appears to be taking a rather aggressive stance, passing new rules that will require platforms to remove “false” content within 24 hours, according to Reuters.

“False news, if it is handled in a slow manner, will spread very widely,” Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communications, told parliament.

The new rules make Vietnam one of the strictest countries in the world, in terms of its efforts to control social media.