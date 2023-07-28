Verizon’s Older Plans Are Getting a Price Hike

Verizon is raising prices on its older plans, although tablet, smart watches, and other device lines will not be impacted.

According to the company, it is raising prices on its Go Unlimited 2.0, Beyond Unlimited 2.0, Above Unlimited, and 5G Start by $3 per month. The new pricing will go into effect August 29, 2023.

A company spokesperson told CNET the price hikes are aimed at helping the company “continue improving our industry-leading network and services,” and that customers “will be notified of a new plan rate adjustment by email, direct mail and in their next bill.”

“We encourage customers to move to the new Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan at any time to take advantage of even more value and perks of their choice.”