Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Now Covers 200 Million

Verizon announced that it now covers 200 million people with its fastest 5G Ultra Wideband.

Verizon uses the “5G Ultra Wideband” label to describe its mid and high-band 5G. High-band is the fastest flavor, but has very limited range. Mid-band, on the other hand, offers excellent range and speeds far in excess of 4G and most broadband, .

Verizon has been working to roll out its midband 5G after spending billions buying spectrum at FCC auctions. The company just crossed a major milestone, now covering 200 million people with 5G Ultra Wideband.

“Passing this new milestone provides more customers in more places with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband mobile capabilities and fixed broadband,” said Joe Russo, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology for Verizon. “For years we have been building the most reliable multi-purpose 5G network. In addition to mobility service, this expansion allows us to be aggressive insurgents in home and business broadband internet markets across the nation, offering customers choice and superior services.”

In addition to its phone service, the company is also using its 5G Ultra Wideband to help power its Home Internet service.

Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power the connected devices in the home: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. With 5G service now in more communities with no required wires running to the home, customers have a choice in their home broadband service provider, giving residential customers the broadband speeds they need with the reliability from Verizon they have come to expect.

Verizon may have started out behind T-Mobile in the 5G race, but the company is quickly catching up.