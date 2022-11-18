Verizon Test Drive Lets Users Test Company’s 5G Network

Verizon is letting users test drive its 5G network without any commitment for 30 days

Verizon is competing with T-Mobile and AT&T for the 5G market, although both it and AT&T still have quite a bit of ground to cover in their efforts to catch up. Verizon is hoping a free test drive will help, offering users 30 days to try “America’s Most Reliable 5G Network” with “no strings attached.”

“There is no better time to switch to Verizon than right now and we are confident that once you take a test drive, you’ll wonder why you ever settled for one of the discount carriers,” said Chris Emmons, vice president of devices and accessories at Verizon. “So confident, in fact, that we’ve created Verizon Test Drive, a simple, seamless way for new customers to try out our network and services on an unlocked eSIM smartphone, for free, over a 30-day trial period without any contractual obligations.”

The Verizon Test Drive will give users full access to the company’s fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network, its 5G Nationwide network, as well as its 4G LTE network. Potential customers will also have unlimited talk and text, as well as up to 100 GB of 4G and 5G data, and 480p streaming. Individuals can try Verizon’s service with no credit check, and without losing their existing service.