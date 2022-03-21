Verizon Strikes Deal With Satellite Companies for Early C-Band Access

Verizon has struck a deal with satellite companies to gain early access to the C-band spectrum it won in a recent FCC auction.

C-band is critical to the successful rollout of 5G, providing the perfect blend of range, speed, and building penetration. A large portion of applicable spectrum is tied up by satellite providers, scheduled to be released in December 2023.

Verizon says it has negotiated with the satellite companies to release the spectrum earlier than expected, which will allow the company to cover 175 million with its C-band spectrum by the end of 2022.

“This early spectrum clearance is just the latest development that allows us to bring 5G Ultra Wideband to our customers faster,” said Kyle Malady, EVP and President of Global Network and Technology. “We’ve been able to accelerate deployment because we’re driving more efficiency and coverage from the C-band spectrum, leveraging opportunities like the one we are announcing today, and leveraging our already in place infrastructure. In my career with Verizon, I have never experienced a network deployment move so quickly.”