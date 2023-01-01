Verizon Shuts Down Its 3G Network

Verizon has joined T-Mobile and AT&T, finally shutting down its 3G network as of December 31, 2022.

Verizon is the last of the three nationwide carriers in the US to sunset its 3G network. AT&T shut down its legacy network in February 2022, with T-Mobile following suit between March and July 2022.

According to Fierce Wireless, Verizon has sent customers a letter outlining the change:

“Starting the day before your December 2022 bill cycle begins, if you are a Verizon customer using a 3G CDMA or 4G phone device that does not support our newer network technologies, your line will be suspended without billing and will lose the ability to call, text, or use data.”

All three carriers have been keen to shutter their 3G networks to help free up spectrum for newer tech, but Verizon finally shuttering its 3G network marks the end of an era.