Verizon Service Restored, Company Mum On the Details

Verizon Service Restored, Company Mum On the Details
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, October 1, 2024

    • Verizon has fully restored service to millions of customers impacted by a nationwide outage, but the company remains tight-lipped on the cause of the outage.

    Verizon suffered a major outage Monday, September 30. Downdetector showed a massive spike of users reporting issues. The majority of impacted users were not able to make calls, send texts, or access their mobile data.

    Catch our chat on Verizon restoring service after a massive outage!

     

    Fortunately, Verizon says it has fixed the issue.

    https://twitter.com/VerizonNews/status/1840893978411221191

    Unfortunately, however, Verizon has still not said anything about what caused the issue, nor has the company said what it will do to prevent the issue from happening in the future.

    The days of a cell phone being a convenience are long past. Today, cell phones are a necessity of life, with many relying on them for work, for family obligations, and for emergencies.

    For the largest carrier to experience a nationwide outage that impacted millions, and then say nothing about the cause or the steps being taken to prevent it from happening again is, quite frankly, unconscionable. Verizon’s customers deserve better.

    The only silver lining is that the outage will likely result in an FCC investigation, an investigation that will likely provide answers Verizon has failed to do.

