Verizon Look Forward: Only 25% Want to Return to Office Full-Time

A new report by Verizon shows how much remote work has changed the workplace, with only 25% wanting to return to the office full-time.

Verizon’s Look Forward report confirms what many have known about the workplace during the pandemic. Over half of employees (54%) are now working remotely, at least part of the time, almost double pre-pandemic levels (28%).

Of those working remotely, 7 in 10 (69%) want to continue working remotely a minimum of 1-2 days per week permanently. In fact, only 1 in 4 (25%) want to go back to the office full-time. Many employees (75%) enjoy the mobility remote work offers them, with 2 in 3 (67%) planning to travel and work from places outside the home once it’s safe to do so.

The report also shed light on the amazing growth of the technical solutions that have made remote work possible. Video conferencing has seen a 2,872% jump from pre-pandemic activity, while VPN use is 91% higher.

“The pandemic has forced all of us to face challenges we never considered,” says Kyle Malady, Chief Technical Officer at Verizon. “A year into the pandemic, data usage on Verizon networks remains at almost 31% above pre-pandemic levels, a clear indicator that internet consumption and the acceleration of technology adoption are major byproducts of this moment. We’ve seen the shift to digital jump ahead 5-7 years.”

Report after report has shown the permanent transformation the pandemic has had on the workplace. Verizon’s Look Forward report puts some hard numbers to the transformation, putting it in clearer perspective.