Verizon Is Rolling Out Its 5G C-Band Sooner Than Expected

In a bit of good news for Verizon customers, the company has announced it is deploying its 5G C-band spectrum sooner than expected.

Verizon spent billions to acquire C-band spectrum, which lies in the mid-band sweet spot, providing the best mix of coverage and speed. The company could not use some of the spectrum since satellite operators relied on it.

Verizon has been working with those companies to help them migrate off of the C-band spectrum, and, as a result, the company can deploy the spectrum four months ahead of schedule.

The company says that the upgrades can be done via software upgrades, meaning customers will begin seeing increased speeds as early as September.

Another benefit of the switch to C-band is improved availability of Verizon’s 5G Home Internet. Verizon has been more cautious about its Home Internet rollout than some competitors, ensuring it has the necessary bandwidth to support the customers who sign up. C-band significantly increases the available bandwidth, meaning more customers in rural locations will have access to the service.