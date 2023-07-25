Verizon Is Raising the Price of Its Home Internet

Verizon is raising the price of its 5G and 4G wireless home internet service at the end of the summer.

Verizon offers 5G and 4G LTE home internet to select markets. The company has confirmed to CNET that it is raising the price of plans by $10 at the end of summer. Both options currently cost $25 when bundled with one of Verizon’s high-end phone plans, but will jump to $35.

When purchased alone, without a phone plan, the 5G home internet is available for $50 with paperless billing and autopay enabled or $60 without those options. The 4G plan is similarly available for $60 without autopay or paperless billing.

Verizon told CNET that the standalone price will not change and that the price increases for the bundled option will only impact new customers, not existing ones.

“Verizon Mobile customers have limited time left to take advantage of our introductory promotional pricing of $25 for home internet on our 5G Home and LTE Home plans,” the company told the outlet in a statement. “The discount will change later this summer when we launch new 5G Home and LTE Home internet plans with enhanced features and discounts.”

Customers wanting to secure the lower price should order service immediately.