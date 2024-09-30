Verizon Is Experiencing a Major Outage

Verizon is in the midst of a major outage across the US, with users unable to make phone calls, use their data, or send texts.

According to Downdetector.com, users started reporting an uptick of problems shortly after 8:00 AM ET. The issues peaked shortly before noon, with more than 105,000 reports. Although the reports have begun to subside, the majority of users are still unable to connect to the network, with their phones remaining in SOS mode.

Catch our chat on Verizon’s massive network outage!

Verizon Outage (September 2024) – Credit Downdetector.com

Verizon posted on X that it is aware of the issue and its engineers are working on a solution.

We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) September 30, 2024

At the time of writing, there is no word on what caused the outage, or when it will be resolved.

In the meantime, users should enable Wi-Fi calling in their network settings so they can make calls and receive texts when connected to a Wi-Fi network.