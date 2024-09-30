Advertise with Us
5GRevolution

Verizon Is Experiencing a Major Outage

Verizon is in the midst of a major outage across the US, with users unable to make phone calls, use their data, or send texts....
Verizon Is Experiencing a Major Outage
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, September 30, 2024

    • Verizon is in the midst of a major outage across the US, with users unable to make phone calls, use their data, or send texts.

    According to Downdetector.com, users started reporting an uptick of problems shortly after 8:00 AM ET. The issues peaked shortly before noon, with more than 105,000 reports. Although the reports have begun to subside, the majority of users are still unable to connect to the network, with their phones remaining in SOS mode.

    Catch our chat on Verizon’s massive network outage!

     

    Verizon Outage (September 2024) – Credit Downdetector.com

    Verizon posted on X that it is aware of the issue and its engineers are working on a solution.

    At the time of writing, there is no word on what caused the outage, or when it will be resolved.

    In the meantime, users should enable Wi-Fi calling in their network settings so they can make calls and receive texts when connected to a Wi-Fi network.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |