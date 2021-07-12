Verizon Doubles LTE Home Internet Coverage

Verizon has announced a major expansion of its LTE Home Internet coverage, doubling its footprint, in addition to bringing 5G Home Internet to 7 new cities.

Like T-Mobile, Verizon is working to bring its network to bear on the home internet market, providing LTE and 5G solutions. The company says it has brought its 5G Home Internet to 7 additional cities, including:

Akron, OH

Ann Arbor, MI

Columbia, SC

Durham, NC

Fresno, CA

Spokane, WA

St. Petersburg, FL

In addition, Verizon’s LTE Home Internet has now doubled its coverage area.

“With the expansion of LTE Home Internet and 5G Home Internet to more and more customers across the country, the options for fast, reliable internet have never been better. We continue to lead the industry by expanding broadband options for our customers. And with the new Verizon Internet Gateway device, our customers will have a head start to take advantage of a new era of experiences in the comfort of their home,” said Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group.

5G and LTE home internet options are increasingly important resources for families in under-served areas and communities. Especially as remote work and education has become more common during the pandemic, wireless home internet has provided viable options to help people stay connected in areas where traditional broadband is not available.