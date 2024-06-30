Verizon Debuts New Logo, Programs, and Benefits

Verizon has undergone a major rebrand, refreshing its logo and rolling out new programs and benefits for consumers.

Verizon’s logo has changed a couple of times over the last decade, with the current incarnation being a refinement of previous versions designed to represent the scope of Verizon’s services.

The company is introducing a new logo: a red V with a yellow glow, which anchors in the Verizon name – Veritas (truth) and Horizon (the future of possibility). The refreshed design system reflects that energy with new color palettes, photography, and new TV and digital formats that reflect the way people live, work and play. These changes will roll out across marketing, digital properties, including the website and apps, and in retail stores in the coming years. This supports the momentum in the business while staying within current investments.

The company touts its new myHome plan combines home internet and entertainment options.

Now, all Verizon Home Internet customers can also benefit from choice, flexibility and value with the launch of myHome: a one-stop shop for internet, entertainment and connected home offerings. Choose content perks from top streaming services for just $10/month. That means great value on Netflix & Max (with ads), Disney Bundle (including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+), YouTube Premium, and Walmart+ membership with an included Paramount+ subscription. Get Apple One and Apple Music Family coming later this summer. With fast, reliable home internet coverage, guaranteed pricing for up to 4 years, no hidden fees, no equipment charges and major savings on the entertainment customers love, myHome brings customers the choice, flexibility, value and most of all, simplicity.

Verizon is improving its trade-in program, accepting any smartphone in any condition as a trade-in across all myPlan unlimited tiers. The company is also launching Verizon Access, a program that rewards customers with pre-sales tickets, giveaways, and more.

Finally, Verizon Business launched an end-to-end smartphone management solution.

“Verizon is one of the most recognizable brands. By listening to our customers, we continue to significantly evolve our offerings and brand promise to connect people when it matters most on our reliable network,” said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “We never stop pushing the industry forward and delivering more value to all of our customers. This next chapter is a continuation of our journey of service and innovation.”

“Verizon is a strong, trusted brand that plays a critical role in people’s lives, but most of what we do is often invisible and behind the scenes. We want to make the invisible, visible,” says Leslie Berland, Verizon Chief Marketing Officer. “The new logo, design system and creative approach pulls inspiration from the company’s heritage while infusing the energy, vibrancy, and experience of life powered by everything Verizon offers.”