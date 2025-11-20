Verizon Cuts 13,000 Jobs in Largest Layoff Under New CEO Schulman

Verizon’s Seismic Shakeup: 13,000 Jobs on the Line in Telecom Giant’s Bold Overhaul

In a move that underscores the brutal realities of the telecommunications industry, Verizon Communications Inc. announced on Thursday its largest-ever single layoff, slashing more than 13,000 jobs as part of a sweeping restructuring effort. The cuts, affecting roughly 10% of the company’s workforce, come under the leadership of new CEO Dan Schulman, who took the helm just weeks ago. This decision arrives amid intensifying competition from rivals like T-Mobile and AT&T, as well as emerging threats from cable providers and satellite services encroaching on Verizon’s wireless and broadband dominance.

Schulman, in a memo to employees obtained by various outlets, emphasized the need for Verizon to “evolve as a company” by reducing costs and streamlining operations. The layoffs are not isolated; they form part of a broader strategy to eliminate bureaucratic layers, accelerate decision-making, and refocus on customer-centric innovations. Sources close to the matter indicate that the reductions will span multiple divisions, including corporate functions, network operations, and customer service, with notifications beginning immediately and continuing through the end of the year.

The announcement sent ripples through Wall Street, with Verizon’s shares dipping slightly in early trading before recovering. Analysts suggest this could save the company billions in annual operating expenses, potentially bolstering its position in a market where 5G investments have yet to yield proportional returns. However, the human cost is stark: affected employees will receive severance packages, continued health benefits, and outplacement services, according to the memo.

Navigating Competitive Pressures in a Saturated Market

Verizon’s challenges are emblematic of broader telecom woes. The industry has poured trillions into 5G infrastructure, but subscriber growth has slowed as the U.S. wireless market approaches saturation. Recent quarters have seen Verizon lose postpaid phone customers, a key metric for investor confidence. In its third-quarter earnings, the company reported a net loss of 7,000 postpaid subscribers, prompting Schulman to act decisively.

Competition is fierce. T-Mobile’s aggressive pricing and network expansions have eroded Verizon’s market share, while Comcast and Charter Communications are making inroads with their mobile offerings bundled with cable services. Additionally, Elon Musk’s Starlink poses a wildcard threat to Verizon’s fixed broadband business, particularly in rural areas where traditional fiber deployment is costly.

Schulman’s restructuring plan isn’t just about cuts; it includes investments in AI-driven automation and digital transformation. Insiders report that the company aims to flatten its organizational structure, reducing management layers by up to 20% in some areas. This echoes similar moves by tech giants like Amazon and Meta, which have shed jobs to fund growth in high-margin areas.

Internal Turmoil and Employee Sentiment

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect a mix of shock and resignation among Verizon employees and industry observers. One user highlighted the irony of cost-cutting amid recent price hikes for customers, while another pointed to prior layoffs in 2024 that trimmed nearly 5,000 roles, as reported by Fortune. These social media sentiments underscore growing anxiety in the telecom sector, where job security is increasingly tenuous.

Internally, the mood is somber. Schulman’s memo acknowledged that “every part of the company will experience some level of change,” a phrase that has fueled speculation about further store closures and franchise conversions. Reports from TheStreet earlier this month suggested Verizon might shutter up to 200 retail locations, converting them to franchise models to offload operational costs.

Union representatives have voiced concerns, with the Communications Workers of America criticizing the layoffs as shortsighted. They argue that reducing frontline staff could degrade customer service, a perennial pain point for Verizon. Historical data shows that previous restructurings, such as the 2019 cuts under former CEO Hans Vestberg, led to temporary service disruptions before stabilizing.

Strategic Implications for the Telecom Landscape

Looking ahead, Verizon’s overhaul could redefine its competitive stance. By shedding 13,000 jobs—confirmed in reports from CNBC and Reuters—the company aims to redirect resources toward emerging technologies like edge computing and private 5G networks for enterprises. Schulman, drawing from his PayPal tenure, is expected to prioritize agile operations over traditional hierarchies.

This isn’t Verizon’s first rodeo with mass layoffs. In 2024, it eliminated about 4,800 positions as part of a $2 billion cost-saving initiative, per Fortune. Yet, the current round dwarfs those efforts, signaling a more profound transformation. Industry experts, including those cited in PCMag, note that internal “complexity and friction” have hampered innovation, frustrating both employees and customers.

Broader economic factors play a role too. With inflation easing but recession fears lingering, companies across sectors—from Amazon to UPS—are trimming payrolls. A recent ABC News analysis warns that such cuts could signal wider labor market softening, though Verizon frames this as proactive rather than reactive.

Leadership Vision and Future Prospects

Schulman’s arrival marks a pivotal shift. Unlike predecessors focused on network buildouts, his background in fintech suggests a emphasis on digital ecosystems. In his memo, reprinted by Business Insider, he vows to make Verizon “faster and more focused,” eliminating redundancies that slow product launches.

For investors, the layoffs could boost short-term profitability, with projected savings of $1.5 billion annually. However, risks abound: talent exodus, morale dips, and potential regulatory scrutiny from labor watchdogs. X posts from industry watchers, including telecom analysts, speculate that rivals might poach top talent, further intensifying competition.

As Verizon navigates this turbulence, its success will hinge on execution. The telecom giant must balance cost discipline with innovation to retain its edge in a rapidly evolving market. While the immediate pain of 13,000 job losses is undeniable, this restructuring could position Verizon for a leaner, more dynamic future—if Schulman’s vision holds.