Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

5GRevolution

Verizon Customers Hit With Slow Data

Verizon customers across the US are being hit with slow data speeds, beginning Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday....
Verizon Customers Hit With Slow Data
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, August 24, 2023

    • Verizon customers across the US are being hit with slow data speeds, beginning Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday.

    Downdetector.com shows a spike in reports beginning around 7:00 PM Wednesday evening, August 23. While the spike quickly subsides, the comments show that users are continuing to experience slow speeds.

    A Verizon customer service representative confirmed to this writer that multiple states are impacted, but the company is working to address the issue.

    It is unclear what is causing the problem, not to mention what could be accounting for a multi-state issue.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers


    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |