Verizon Customers Hit With Slow Data

Verizon customers across the US are being hit with slow data speeds, beginning Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday.

Downdetector.com shows a spike in reports beginning around 7:00 PM Wednesday evening, August 23. While the spike quickly subsides, the comments show that users are continuing to experience slow speeds.

A Verizon customer service representative confirmed to this writer that multiple states are impacted, but the company is working to address the issue.

It is unclear what is causing the problem, not to mention what could be accounting for a multi-state issue.