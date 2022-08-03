Verizon Connect Makes Fleet Management Easier with AI Dashcam

Verizon Connect has unveiled its latest innovation, AI Dashcam, in an effort to help fleet managers improve safety.

Fleet managers must juggle a number of responsibilities, not the least of which is helping their drivers be as safe as possible. Verizon has unveiled AI Dashcam in the hopes it helps fleet managers gain a better insight into potential safety issues and makes in-cab coaching easier.

“The new AI Dashcam includes advanced features that are designed to boost safety and provide greater insight for fleet managers,” said Erin Cave, Verizon Connect director of product management. “The new technology provides a significant step to help our customers future-proof their fleets.”

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will track a slew of safety factors, including driver fatigue, phone usage, distracted driving, tailgating, interactions with pedestrians and cyclists, and more. Verizon says the features also include: