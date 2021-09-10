Verizon and the NFL Extend 5G Partnership For Another 10 Years

Verizon and the NFL have extended their 5G partnership for another 10 years, bringing 5G innovations to NFL stadiums around the US.

Verizon has been working with the NFL for years to help transform all aspects of the game, from 5G-powered AR to improved coaching, scouting, training and more.

The two organizations have extended their partnership for another 10-years, opening the door for even more innovation in the coming decade.

“The NFL has embraced innovation for decades to bring fans closer to the game, from instant replay technology to outfitting players with microphones,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO Verizon. “Our longstanding relationship, and swift delivery of 5G connectivity in 25 stadiums, has created new ways to bring fans even closer to the action. As we embark on the next 10 years, our work with the NFL will continue to enhance and transform not only the fan experience, but also has the potential to improve player training and overall venue operations.”

“For the past decade, Verizon has been one of our key technology partners, helping with everything from digital distribution of NFL content, engaging our fans at the NFL’s biggest events, enhancing communications throughout the NFL ecosystem and upgrading technology within stadiums across the League,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “As we look to the next decade with our trusted partner, Verizon will help us capitalize on the promise of 5G technology, paving the way for the future of the game and delivering incredible experiences for millions of NFL fans.”