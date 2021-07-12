Verizon and Huawei Settle Patent Dispute

Verizon and Huawei have settled their patent dispute, ending litigation between the largest US wireless carrier and one of the largest equipment providers.

Huawei sued Verizon in 2020, accusing the US company of being unwilling to license its intellectual property, property Huawei claimed is covered by 12 patents. At the time Huawei sued, Verizon dismissed the suit as a “PR stunt.”

Huawei’s lawsuit filed overnight, and sent to us in the very early morning, is nothing more than a PR stunt. This lawsuit is a sneak attack on our company and the entire tech ecosystem. Huawei’s real target is not Verizon; it is any country or company that defies it. The action lacks merit, and we look forward to vigorously defending ourselves.

The case went to trial last week, but neither company allowed the trial to progress to completion. Instead, the two companies have settled, ending their dispute.

Verizon spokesperson Rich Young announced the news:

“Verizon is happy with the settlement reached with Huawei involving patent lawsuits. While terms of the settlement are not being disclosed, our team did an outstanding job bringing this protracted matter to a close. Our company continues to focus on what truly matters: providing millions of consumers and businesses with outstanding technology built on America’s most reliable networks.”