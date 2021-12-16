Verizon and Google Cloud Team Up to Deliver 5G Mobile Edge Computing

Verizon and Google Cloud are teaming up to deliver 5G mobile edge computing to customers.

Edge computing is one of the areas 5G is poised to have a major impact on. Thanks to the speed of 5G, devices will be able to process data more efficiently, in real-time. This will help power a new generation of autonomous vehicles, robotics, factory automation, and more.

Verizon and Google Cloud are working together to combine Google’s compute and storage services with Verizon’s On Site 5G and 5G Edge services.

“By working with partners like Google Cloud and Ericsson, we’re building the 5G edge compute ecosystem that will enable enterprises in many industries to benefit from having a completely dedicated private network and edge compute infrastructure on premise,” said Rima Qureshi, Chief Strategy Officer at Verizon. “5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will give our customers the ability to connect and manage a broad range of devices at scale and speed while also providing highly secure, near real-time connectivity. This will allow companies to unlock greater value from data and enable innovative applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning.”

“Through our planet-scale infrastructure and expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Google Cloud is enabling the rapid development and deployment of new services and applications,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “By bringing intelligence from data centers to the network edge, Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will allow customers to build new cross-industry edge solutions, unlock new revenue models, and transform the next generation of customer experiences – from AI-driven in-store operations to live inventory management on the factory floor, the possibilities span multiple industries.”