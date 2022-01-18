Verizon and AWS Expand Mobile Edge Computing Availability

Verizon and AWS are expanding the availability of their mobile edge computing solution, bringing it to 30% more metro areas.

Verizon and AWS announced a partnership in late 2019, aimed at bringing AWS’ cloud platform together with Verizon’s 5G network. The two companies planned to leverage their respective platforms to make mobile edge computing available to their customers, an area where 5G is expected to revolutionize the industry.

The two companies first delivered on their partnership in April 2020, combining AWS Wavelength with Verizon’s 5G Edge in Boston and the Bay Area. In the time since, the companies have continued rolling out their solution around the country.

Today, Verizon and AWS announced they have now rolled out Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength to Charlotte, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis.

“Through our continued collaboration with AWS, we’re helping developers and businesses in every industry create truly transformational applications for use cases such as immersive VR gaming, video distribution, and connected and autonomous vehicles,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “By expanding our 5G Edge locations across the U.S., we’re enabling developers to quickly and easily build apps and services that take advantage of the low latency, massive bandwidth and strong reliability of 5G and edge computing.”

“Customers that want to build ultra-low latency applications need access to compute, storage, and advanced cloud services at the edge of the 5G network. They tell us that broad coverage is very important to ensure consistent application experiences, wherever their end-users may be, said George Elissaios, general manager of AWS Wavelength and Director of Product Management, AWS. “With the continued and rapid expansion of AWS Wavelength Zones across the US and around the world, we are delivering on that, while also broadening access to advanced 5G and edge capabilities to every AWS customer, small or large. We’re excited to see the innovation that customers like Easy Ariel and Fermata Energy bring with novel applications that transform consumers’ experiences by leveraging AWS Wavelength on Verizon 5G Edge.”