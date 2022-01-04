Verizon and AT&T Agree to New 5G Delay, President Biden Weighs In

Verizon and AT&T have backed down from their previous stance, agreeing to a new two-week delay for their C-band 5G rollout.

As we have previously written about extensively, Verizon and AT&T have been at odds with the airline industry over their C-band 5G. The airline industry and the FAA are concerned about possible interference with aircraft altimeters, but the two carriers are eager to use spectrum they spent $68 billion to acquire.

In the last chapter of this saga, both companies refused to delay any further past their January 5 deployment date, which was already a month delay from their initial plans. In response, the aviation industry appealed to the White House.

According to CNET, both wireless carriers have now agreed to a new two-week delay, potentially avoiding a long and costly legal battle.

“We’ve agreed to a two-week delay which promises the certainty of bringing this nation our game-changing 5G network in January delivered over America’s best and most reliable network,” Verizon spokesperson Rich Young said in a statement emailed to CNET.

President Joe Biden voiced his support for the agreement, while also reiterating his administrations commitment to advancing 5G in the US.