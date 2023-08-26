Veritas Makes Offer to Purchase Blackberry

Private equity firm Veritas has made an offer to purchase Blackberry in its entirety, in what could be a major turn of events for the decades-old company.

Blackberry rose to phase as a result of its iconic smartphones, which were famous for their outstanding keyboards and security. Unfortunately, the company was caught flatfooted by the Apple iPhone and subsequent Android phones, and failed to adapt quickly enough.

The company eventually stopped making its smartphones in 2016, although it continued to license the rights to outside companies that wanted to keep the brand alive. Blackberry ended that last year and is instead focusing on its software development business in the cybersecurity and IoT fields.

According to Reuters, the company has been shopping for a buyer, and Veritas has made an offer for the entire company. The private equity firm has a track record of purchasing and investing in companies in the government space, making Blackberry an ideal fit with its focus on cybersecurity.