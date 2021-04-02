UVeya Using UV Light Robots to Disinfect Airplanes

UVeya, a Swiss start-up, is testing robots that use ultraviolet (UV) light to disinfect airplanes, in an effort to make air travel safer.

Few industries have felt the impact of the pandemic more than the airline industry. During a global pandemic, being in a confined space with recirculated air is the last thing many people want to do.

UVeya is working on a way to improve the safety of airplane cabins by using robots to disinfect the cabins with UV light. The fully autonomous technology can disinfect a cabin in less than 10 minutes, with 99% efficacy against COVID-19.

“This is a proven technology, it’s been used for over 50 years in hospitals and laboratories, it’s very efficient,” said UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger, according to Reuters. “It doesn’t leave any trace or residue.”

The company is currently testing its robots with “Dubai-based airport services company Dnata inside Embraer jets from Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner.”

UVeya hopes its tech will achieve widespread adoption, providing a safe, environmentally-friendly way of making air travel safer.