Users May Have to Wait Till 2028 for OLED MacBook Air

Users hoping for a OLED MacBook Air may have to till at least 2028, contrary to earlier reports that placed it happening in 2027....
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, November 8, 2024

    Users have been wanting an OLED MacBook Air for years, but the current lineup still uses LED displays. Some reports had predicted the company would make the switch to OLED in 2027, but Korean site The Elec, courtesy of CNET, says the MacBook Air won’t receive an OLED upgrade till 2028.

    While Apple is notoriously mum on its plans, The Elec cited component sources within the industry for its information. Fortunately, Apple’s LEDs are high enough quality that a delayed switch to OLED shouldn’t have a major impact.

