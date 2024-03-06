Users Have Until the End of March to Migrate Oculus Accounts

Meta is informing users they have until the end of March to migrate their Oculus accounts to a Meta one before they are shut down.

According to The Verge, Meta sent an email to Oculus users warning them of the impending shutdown of their accounts and reminding them to migrate to a Meta account. The company has set a deadline of March 29, 2024 for the migration.

After telling users their emails are scheduled for deletion on March 29, the email goes on to say:

If your Oculus account is deleted you will no longer be able to use Meta Quest with your Oculus account and you won’t be able to reactivate or retrieve anything from the account, including: All of your apps and in-app purchases

Existing app store credits

Your achievements

Your friends list

Any content you created with your Oculus account

Users can go here to complete the migration.