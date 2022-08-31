Users Can Test Drive T-Mobile’s Network for Free for Three Months

T-Mobile is upping the ante once again, giving users the ability to test its network for free for up to three months.

T-Mobile has long billed itself as the “Un-carrier,” thanks to its tendency to do things that go against standard practices in the wireless industry. The company was the first to bring back unlimited data and bundle taxes and fees in the final price customers pay.

The company is once again making an Un-carrier move, giving users the ability to test drive its network for free for up to three months via its Network Pass service.

“Switching is another insane artifact left over from a stupid, broken, arrogant industry … and it’s hard on purpose. As the industry juggernauts in the 3G and 4G era, Verizon and AT&T designed switching to be difficult, keeping their hordes of customers from leaving to protect their billions in revenues,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “At the Un-carrier, we’re laser-focused on being the wireless provider you want to stay with, not the one you’re stuck with. Now through digital innovation we’re making it easier than ever to switch with no worry, less hassle and tons more value than ever before with T-Mobile.”

Should a customer decide they want to permanently switch to T-Mobile, the company’s Easy Switch makes it a cinch for customers to do so via the T-Mobile app, thanks to eSIMs. An eSIM is a hardware component in a modern phone that can be programmed with SIM card information, allowing it to act in the same capacity as a traditional SIM card. This makes it much easier for users to change carriers, not even needing to go to a T-Mobile store with Easy Switch.

The company is so confident customers will be happy with the coverage and speed of its network, that it is including Network Scorecard in the T-Mobile app so individuals can gauge the quality of the service they’re getting.

“Every wireless network has spots where the signal fades, but the difference between T-Mobile and everyone else is that we’ll actually let you experience the country’s leading 5G network BEFORE you switch. That’s how confident we are in T-Mobile’s network,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “There’s a reason that experts in nearly 30 reports have given T-Mobile 5G top marks for speed and availability. The Un-carrier is THE leader in the 5G era, and we want people to see it for themselves!”