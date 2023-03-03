Users Can Now Adjust Bing AI’s Personality

Microsoft has added a major new feature to its Bing AI, allowing users to choose how they want the AI to behave.

Microsoft announced a preview of its AI-powered Bing search in early February. The AI is a new and improved version of the OpenAI tech behind ChatGPT. Early reviews have been all over the place, with people ranging from impressed to creeped out.

Microsoft has been steadily improving the experience, with the most recent feature upgrade giving users the ability to dial in how Bing will respond and interact. A new toggle gives users the ability to choose between More Creative, More Balanced, and More Precise. The company describes each option:

More Creative

Responses are original and imaginative, creating surprise and entertainment for you.

More Balanced

Responses are reasonable and coherent, balancing accuracy and creativity in conversation.

More Precise

Responses are factual and concise, prioritizing accuracy and relevancy for you.

The new options are a nice touch, giving users more control over the experience.