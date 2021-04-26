User Data at Heart of Roku and Google/YouTube TV Dispute

Roku has accused Google of “predatory, anti-competitive and discriminatory” actions regarding its YouTube TV streaming service.

Roku is the number one streaming platform in the US, making it a major factor in the success of TV streaming services. Meanwhile, Google’s YouTube TV has quickly become one of the most popular cable TV alternatives.

According to Deadline, however, Roku is warning its customers they may not be able to access YouTube TV in the near future. While many disputes in the industry are often the result of money, Roku says Google is not asking for “a single additional dollar in value” in the current negotiations.

Instead, Roku says Google is “attempting to use its YouTube monopoly position to force Roku into accepting predatory, anti-competitive and discriminatory terms that will directly harm Roku and our users.” In particular, Deadline reports Roku is accusing Google of trying to “manipulate the user experience to siphon data and tilt search results in YouTube’s favor,” with the company more interested in customer data than charging Roku more.

In addition, Google may require Roku to upgrade its devices with more powerful chips to accommodate YouTube TV, something that would be a costly endeavor.

It is not clear when the issue will come to a head and potentially disrupt service, although the end of April is a strong possibility, as it coincides with many media contract deadlines.