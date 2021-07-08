USD Coin’s Circle Going Public via SPAC

Circle, the company behind cryptocurrency USD Coin (USDC) is planning on going public via a SPAC.

SPACs (special purpose acquisition company) are companies startups merge with to go public. Merging with a SPAC is a popular alternative to an IPO, as there is less regulatory scrutiny and more control over valuation.

Circle is planning on going public by merging with a SPAC, according to a blog post by Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO.

I am writing to share with you an exciting and significant milestone in our journey as a company. Today we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement that will result in Circle becoming a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). We have accomplished this through a combination with Concord Acquisition Corp (“Concord”) (NYSE: CND.U), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

Allaire paints the deal as another step in Circle’s mission to reinvent the world’s economic systems.