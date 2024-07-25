US To Start Restricting Chinese Automotive Software

The US is preparing to restrict Chinese automotive software, as well as “key driver components,” amid growing concerns about China’s data collection.

According to Reuters, the Commerce Department is planning to unveil new rules in August. The rules will cover critical components and software from China, as well as other countries that are deemed adversaries.

“We’re looking at a few components and some software – not the whole car – but it would be some of the key driver components of the vehicle that manage the software and manage the data around that car that would have to be made in an allied country,” Alan Estevez, export controls chief, said in mid-July at a Colorado forum.

Estevez went on to describe the threat malicious vehicle software could pose.

“A car is a very scary thing. Your car knows a lot about you. Your car probably gets a software update, whether it’s an electric vehicle or an autonomous combustion engine vehicle,” he added.

“A modern car has a lot of software in it. It’s taking lots of pictures. It has a drive system. It’s connected to your phone. It knows who you call. It knows where you go. It knows a lot about you.”

There has been growing concern about China’s access to vehicle data that Beijing could use for espionage. For example, the House recently passed a bill that would ban the sale of drones from Chinese company DJI. Lawmakers voiced concern that drones flying in US airspace could be used to gather sensitive information about critical infrastructure.

As Estevez pointed out, vehicle software poses an even greater threat because of the access it has to the occupants’ personal data. Phone calls, text messages, driving destinations, and much more could potentially be collected and used.

If the US does move forward with a ban on Chinese automotive software, it’s a safe bet such a move will escalate the ongoing tension between the two countries.