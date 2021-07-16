US Offers $10 Million Reward for Information on ‘Foreign Malicious Cyber Activity’

The US is ramping up its fight against cybercriminals, especially those who are state-sponsored, offering a $10 million reward for information.

Cybersecurity has become the new battleground of the 21st century. To make matters worse, many hacking groups are state-sponsored, as a successful cyberattack carries far less risk for a hostile government than open confrontation.

The US has been rocked by multiple ransomware attacks, including against critical infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline attack had a devastating impact on the East Cost fuel supply, the attack against JBS threatened the food chain and the Kaseya attack is believed to have up to 1,500 victims.

The State Department is fighting back, using its Rewards for Justiceprogram to offer “a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, participates in malicious cyber activities against U.S. critical infrastructure in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).”

To protect anyone having information, Rewards for Justice has set up a Dark Web, Tor-based method for reporting tips.

For more information, visit www.rewardsforjustice.net.