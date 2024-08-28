US Navy Warships Are Being Outfitted With Starlink

The US Navy is equipping warships with Starlink internet service, a move that significantly improves internet access for ships at sea.

Starlink is the leading provider of broadband internet via low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Unlike legacy satellite internet, LEO satellites provide speeds and latency that rivals traditional broadband options, while still serving hard-to-reach areas. There are few places on earth harder to reach with high-speed internet than the middle of the ocean, making Starlink a logical option for US Navy warships.

According to The Warzone, the Navy’s SEA2 (Sailor Edge Afloat and Ashore) program has already begun deploying Starlink. The SEA2 effort “began as an ad-hoc effort aboard the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln,” but “is on the cusp of being available on every Navy ship and more shore sites.”

Benzinga goes on to cite a report that highlighted the benefits to Starlink was bringing to sailor morale.

“Sailors’ morale and work output have been bolstered by the fast, stable, and secure connection it provides. A new Internet culture has also been developed, centered around the safe and healthy consumption of Wi-Fi aboard an active warship,” the report said.

“This past February, during the testing phase of SEA2, a Super Bowl watch party was held live, which had never been done before.”

The Navy’s deployment of Starlink demonstrates the many ways commercial space companies are revolutionizing various fields.