US May Force ByteDance to Sell US TikTok Operations

TikTok’s recent privacy scandals have US officials once again considering the possibility of forcing ByteDance to sell its US TikTok operations.

During the Trump administration, US officials attempted to ban the Chinese social media app, or force its parent to sell of its US operations. Oracle and Walmart, in partnership, emerged as the buyers, but the deal ended up losing steam and was eventually abandoned.

In recent weeks, however, new revelations have come to light about the extent of the threat TikTok poses to privacy and security. The company has been caught lying to Congress about how US user data is processed, and ByteDance admitted just days ago that a company team used TikTok to track Forbes journalists, despite denying the report at an earlier date.

According to The Wall Street Journal, these new revelations are causing US officials to reconsider the social media app’s future, and whether it would be wise to force a sale of the US portion of the business. At the heart of the issue is concerns over TikTok and ByteDance’s ties to China, and the threat they may pose as a result of Beijing’s surveillance and espionage efforts.

The Pentagon and Justice Department are evidently weighing in on the matter, with officials reportedly of the opinion that the only way to ensure TikTok is safe for Americans is to force it out of Chinese ownership.

“We’re talking about a government that, in our own intelligence community’s estimation, has a purpose to move global technology use and norms to privilege its own interests and its values, which are not consistent with our own,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told WSJ, while declining to discuss TikTok specifically. “That’s the perspective I bring to these issues.”

Only time will tell if these talks lead to definitive action, but the future certainly doesn’t look good for TikTok.