US Marine Corps Is Getting Into Software Development

The US Marines are launching the all-new Marine Corps Software Factory (MCSWF) to develop software for the Corps’ use.

Software development is at the heart of countless industries, and the Marine Corps sees potential benefit for the battlefield as well. The program will begin as a three-year pilot program to investigate potential applications.

MCSWF is a three-year pilot to demonstrate a scalable, Marine-led software development capability. The three-year pilot will evaluate the demand from the fleet to better understand overall requirements.

In particular, the Corps wants to ensure future marines have the ability to operate and utilize software-based solutions even in environments where they may be cut off from connectivity and access to traditional support.

“Our Marines have an amazing capacity for understanding complex technologies. We must empower our Marines to use that technological know-how to create a more lethal force,” stated Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps. “The Marine Corps is fielding more complex systems and platforms right now, and we must invest in our Marines’ and Civilian Marines’ capacity to advance in parallel.”

“The Marine Corps Software Factory is about outcomes, creating advantage for Marines at the tactical edge, today”, stated Marine Corps’ Chief Information Officer, Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information (DC I). “The MCSWF will provide viable capabilities to enhance mission readiness through the power of information.”