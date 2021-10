Following China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining, the US now leads the world in bitcoin mining.

China was once the leading bitcoin mining country, accounting for roughly 75% of all mining. Recently, however, the Chinese government has cracked down on cryptocurrencies, making all transactions and mining illegal.

According to BBC, the US has now taken China’s spot as the leading bitcoin mining country, at 35.4%. Kazakhstan and Russia round out the top three with 18.1% and 11% respectively.