US Lawmakers Push Online Safety Act to Protect Kids from Harms

As lawmakers in Washington grapple with the escalating challenges of digital harms, a push for a comprehensive U.S. Online Safety Act is gaining momentum, drawing parallels to recent implementations abroad. Modeled loosely on the United Kingdom’s Online Safety Act, which fully took effect on July 25, 2025, according to reports from Latham.London, the proposed U.S. legislation aims to impose stricter regulations on tech platforms to protect users, particularly children, from illegal and harmful content. Discussions on platforms like Reddit, including a thread in r/technology titled “US potentially getting its own Online Safety Act,” highlight growing public anxiety over how such a bill could reshape internet freedom and platform accountability.

The Reddit conversation, posted around mid-2025, features users debating the merits and risks, with some citing the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) as a potential blueprint. Reintroduced in Congress in May 2025, as detailed in a TIME article, KOSA seeks to mandate risk assessments for online services, requiring companies to mitigate harms like cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate material. Insiders note that while KOSA focuses on minors, broader proposals for a full U.S. Online Safety Act could expand to cover all users, echoing the UK’s framework where platforms must proactively remove illegal content such as harassment and intimate image abuse.

Regulatory Parallels and Global Influences

Drawing from the UK’s experience, where the Online Safety Act empowers regulator Ofcom to enforce codes of practice—as outlined on GOV.UK—U.S. proponents argue for similar duties on American firms. Recent developments, including a Westminster Hall debate on the UK’s act scheduled for February 2025 per the House of Commons Library, underscore implementation hurdles like balancing safety with free speech. In the U.S., sentiment on X (formerly Twitter) reflects wariness; posts from users like Pirat_Nation warn that KOSA could lead to mandatory digital identities and widespread censorship, mirroring concerns in the EU’s Digital Services Act.

Tech industry executives are closely watching, as fines up to 10% of global revenue— a staple of the UK model—could apply stateside. A post on X by The Diggem from July 27, 2025, highlights how the UK’s act demands removal of “harmful” speech, raising alarms about overreach. For U.S. companies, this might mean enhanced AI moderation and age verification, potentially firewalling content as speculated in Reddit discussions.

Industry Pushback and Potential Impacts

Opposition is mounting from free speech advocates, with groups like the Free Speech Union criticizing the UK’s rollout for blocking protest footage shortly after enforcement, as reported on their website. In the U.S. context, Reddit users in the referenced thread express fears of similar arbitrary content removals, especially for journalistic or political material. The act’s scope, per Wikipedia’s entry on the UK’s version at Wikipedia, exempts news sites but mandates protection for “democratically important” content, a nuance that could complicate U.S. adaptations under First Amendment scrutiny.

As of late July 2025, no formal U.S. Online Safety Act bill has been introduced, but KOSA’s progress signals movement. Ofcom’s roadmap, available on Ofcom’s site, offers a template for proactive harm mitigation that American regulators might adopt. Industry insiders predict that if passed, it could force platforms to overhaul algorithms, impacting everything from social media feeds to search engines.

Future Outlook and Stakeholder Strategies

Looking ahead, the debate hinges on enforcement mechanisms. A Sécurité Helvétique News piece from July 2025, archived at Sécurité Helvétique, emphasizes consumer protections in the UK, suggesting U.S. versions might prioritize child safety codes effective by summer’s end. X posts, such as one from Hackinside on July 25, 2025, praise the emphasis on risk assessments for fostering safer environments, yet caution against surveillance creep.

For tech firms, preparation involves lobbying and compliance planning. As one Reddit commenter noted, the U.S. could avoid the UK’s pitfalls by incorporating stronger safeguards for expression. With Congress eyeing action amid public pressure, the evolution of a U.S. Online Safety Act represents a pivotal shift in internet governance, balancing innovation with accountability in an increasingly regulated digital realm.