US Judge Temporarily Blocks Microsoft/Activision Deal

A US federal judge has temporarily blocked Microsoft’s purchase of Actvision Blizzard in response to an FTC complaint asking for an injunction.

Microsoft continues to face headwinds in its efforts to purchase Activision. Critics on both sides of the Atlantic fear the deal will give Microsoft too much power in the gaming industry, as well as increase its power in the broader PC market.

While the EU has signed off on the deal, the UK opted to block it and the FTC is trying to stop it as well. The FTC filed for an injunction to block the merger while its lawsuit plays out, but a judge has issued a temporary restraining order to block the deal until the injunction hearing can take place.

According to ABC News, District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley issued the restraining order, which has a lower bar than an injunction. The hearing for the injunction is set for June 22.

Judge Corley said the restraining order “is necessary to maintain the status quo.” Meanwhile, Microsoft issued a statement agreeing with the order.

“A temporary restraining order makes sense until we can receive a decision from the Court, which is moving swiftly,” the company said.