US Government Announces $5 Billion EV Charging Network Fund

The US Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy have announced a $5 billion fund to assist states in creating an electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The US is working to speed up EV adoption, but range anxiety is a major concern for many buyers. In fact, 20% of California EV owners end up reverting to gasoline vehicles over range anxiety. The issue is a bigger hurdle in the US than other parts of the world, such as Europe, because of the long distances that are commonly driven.

As part of the Biden administration’s infrastructure program, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program makes $5 billion available to help states build a comprehensive EV charging network. The initial rollout would include a charging station every 50 miles alongside the Interstate system, with each station providing at least four high-speed chargers.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”

“Americans need to know that they can purchase an electric vehicle and find convenient charging stations when they are using Interstates and other major highways,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said. “The new EV formula program will provide states with the resources they need to provide their residents with reliable access to an EV charging station as they travel.”