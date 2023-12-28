US Appeals Court Gives Apple A Reprieve On Watch Ban

Apple scored a victory in its battle over the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, with an appeals court pausing a ban on the sale of those models.

Apple lost a major battle with Masimo, with the International Trade Commission ruling that Apple had infringed on Masimo’s intellectual property related to blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch. The ITC ordered Apple to stop selling the impacted models, and the Biden administration chose not to overrule the ban.

According to CNBC, a US appeals court has placed a temporary pause on the ban, allowing Apple to resume sales.

“We are thrilled to return the full Apple Watch lineup to customers in time for the new year,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. “Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, including the blood oxygen feature, will become available for purchase again in the United States at Apple Stores starting today and from apple.com tomorrow by 12pm PT.”