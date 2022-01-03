US Agrees to Extend Space Station Operations Through 2030

The International Space Station (ISS) has earned another lease on life, with the Biden-Harris administration committed to funding it through 2030.

The ISS has a long history of scientific advancement, but its retirement is drawing near. The station was first launched in 1998, making it over 30 years old.

According to NASA, the Biden-Harris administration has authorized funding it through 2030, buying more time toward a replacement.

“The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international scientific collaboration and for more than 20 years has returned enormous scientific, educational, and technological developments to benefit humanity. I’m pleased that the Biden-Harris Administration has committed to continuing station operations through 2030,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “The United States’ continued participation on the ISS will enhance innovation and competitiveness, as well as advance the research and technology necessary to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon under NASA’s Artemis program and pave the way for sending the first humans to Mars. As more and more nations are active in space, it’s more important than ever that the United States continues to lead the world in growing international alliances and modeling rules and norms for the peaceful and responsible use of space.”