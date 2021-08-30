Unsupported Windows 11 PCs May Not Receive Security Updates

Microsoft may not provide security updates to Windows 11 running on unsupported PCs, in a move sure to draw criticism.

Microsoft drew the wrath of users in June when it announced the system requirements for its upcoming Windows 11. Many newer systems, including Microsoft’s own Surface Studio 2, were unsupported. Microsoft later clarified that it won’t stop users from installing the new OS on older hardware — with one big caveat.

The company has told The Verge that older hardware won’t be “entitled” to receive updates, including security and driver updates. It’s unclear if Microsoft plans on taking a hard line on this, or if this is simply a legal statement to protect the company.

Either way, Microsoft isn’t winning any friends with its Windows 11 policies.