Unraveling Threads: Cyber Attack Hits H&M and Adidas Fabric Supplier Fulgar

In the intricate web of global fashion supply chains, a single thread can unravel an entire operation. Italian textile giant Fulgar S.p.A., a key supplier to brands like H&M, Adidas, and Wolford, has fallen victim to a sophisticated ransomware attack by the group known as RansomHouse. The breach, confirmed on November 3, 2025, has sent shockwaves through the industry, exposing vulnerabilities in third-party suppliers that underpin major retail empires.

Fulgar, renowned for its innovative yarns and fibers used in sportswear and apparel, announced the cyber incident after detecting unauthorized access to its systems. The company swiftly shut down affected networks and initiated a comprehensive investigation, involving cybersecurity experts. According to statements from Fulgar, the attack disrupted operations but did not compromise customer data directly—though the hackers claim otherwise.

The RansomHouse Onslaught

RansomHouse, a ransomware-as-a-service operation, publicly claimed responsibility on their dark web leak site, threatening to release stolen data unless demands are met. Cybernews reported that the group has already begun leaking samples, including financial records, operational documents, and sensitive business intelligence. ‘We have encrypted and exfiltrated a significant amount of data,’ the hackers boasted in their online post, as cited by Cybernews.

This isn’t an isolated incident for the fashion sector. Earlier in 2025, Adidas faced its own data breach through a third-party customer service provider, compromising customer information, as detailed by the BBC. That event, occurring in May, affected millions and highlighted the risks of outsourced services—a pattern now repeating with Fulgar’s supply chain role.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities Exposed

Fulgar’s client list reads like a who’s who of global fashion: H&M relies on its eco-friendly fibers for sustainable lines, while Adidas uses them in performance athletic wear. TechRadar described the breach as ‘worrying,’ noting that hackers held encrypted data for weeks before posting leaks online. The article from TechRadar (link) emphasizes how such attacks can cascade, potentially delaying production and eroding trust in supply chains.

Industry insiders point to the growing trend of targeting suppliers rather than end brands. ‘Attackers are going after the soft underbelly of global commerce,’ said a cybersecurity analyst quoted in Computer Weekly, referencing similar breaches at companies like Kering and LVMH in 2025. Modaes Global reported that fashion industry cyberattacks have surged, with projected costs reaching $10.5 trillion annually for major conglomerates.

Operational Fallout and Response Strategies

The immediate impact on Fulgar included system shutdowns, halting production lines in its Italian facilities. Employees were instructed to work offline, and external communications were limited, according to updates shared on X (formerly Twitter) by cybersecurity accounts like Comparitech. Posts on X from November 2025 highlighted real-time sentiment, with users expressing concerns over data exposure and potential ripple effects on retail giants.

Fulgar’s response has been proactive: engaging forensic teams and notifying authorities. However, RansomHouse’s leaks, as covered by Cybernews (link), include contracts and financials that could reveal proprietary information to competitors. This mirrors the Adidas breach earlier in the year, where customer data was accessed via a third-party hack, prompting widespread notifications and credit monitoring offers, per Medium articles from May 2025.

Broader Industry Implications

The fashion sector’s reliance on global suppliers amplifies risks. A report from Periculo detailed 2025 attacks on retailers like M&S, Co-op, Adidas, and Harrods, underscoring lessons in third-party risk management. ‘Supply chain attacks are the new frontier,’ noted an expert in the Periculo blog (link), advocating for enhanced vendor vetting and zero-trust architectures.

Adidas, no stranger to cyber threats, confirmed in Computing that its May breach involved unauthorized system access, affecting contact details but not payment info. The company’s swift containment, as reported, prevented broader damage, but Fulgar’s case raises questions about preparedness in upstream suppliers. X posts from TechPulse Daily in November 2025 echoed this, warning of dark web leaks impacting operational security.

Regulatory and Future Safeguards

European regulations like GDPR mandate swift breach notifications, which Fulgar has complied with, but the incident fuels calls for stricter supply chain cybersecurity standards. Manchester Evening News covered Adidas’s earlier breach, noting customer warnings and the brand’s commitment to enhanced security. Similarly, Fulgar’s ongoing investigation, as per their statements, aims to mitigate long-term fallout.

Experts from S-RM Inform’s Cyber Intelligence Briefing in May 2025 linked third-party compromises to breaches at Adidas and M&S, predicting a rise in such tactics. For Fulgar, the path forward involves data recovery, potential ransom negotiations—though discouraged—and bolstering defenses. Industry observers on X, including CybSecWorld, have tracked RansomHouse’s activities, emphasizing the need for collaborative threat intelligence in fashion.

Lessons from Parallel Breaches

Comparing to the ShinyHunters campaign in August 2025, which hit Salesforce environments of companies like Chanel, Dior, and Adidas, as reported by The420.in, reveals patterns of coordinated attacks. That breach affected over 91 firms, exposing the interconnected risks in tech-dependent industries.

As Fulgar navigates recovery, the event serves as a stark reminder for insiders: cybersecurity is no longer optional but integral to supply chain resilience. With leaks ongoing, as noted in recent X updates from Israel on November 13, 2025, the full extent of damage remains unfolding, potentially reshaping how brands audit their suppliers.