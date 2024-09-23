Unlocking High-Speed Internet at Sea: How to Use Starlink Mini on a Cruise Ship

As the demand for high-speed internet grows, even the most remote corners of the world—like the middle of the Pacific Ocean—are becoming more connected. For cruise ship passengers, staying online has long been a challenge due to high fees and inconsistent onboard networks. But thanks to emerging technologies like Starlink, the game is changing.

Richard, from the YouTube channel No Pants Profits, recently shared his experience using the Starlink Mini on a 15-day cruise aboard the Carnival Miracle. Here’s a deep dive into how Starlink Mini can bring high-speed internet to your next sea voyage.

Catch our convo on how a vlogger cracked the code with Starlink Mini on Carnival!

Why Use Starlink Mini on a Cruise?

Cruise lines typically offer onboard internet, but it’s far from inexpensive and often lacks the speed to satisfy tech-savvy travelers. As Richard noted, “To buy internet for this entire cruise was over $300 for 15 days.” Many passengers find themselves frustrated by slow connections, especially on older ships, where the quality of service (QOS) is often lacking. According to Richard, this could be avoided if cruise lines “fix their QOS and pass along better internet to their passengers.”

The Starlink Mini offers an alternative for those willing to bring their own gear. For a one-time hardware cost of $599, plus a $250 monthly service fee for ocean coverage, the Starlink Mini provides high-speed satellite internet nearly anywhere in the world, including the middle of the ocean. The key benefit? “You can pause the service whenever you want,” Richard explained, making it a flexible option for occasional travelers.

Setting Up the Starlink Mini: The Pool Deck Test

During his journey, Richard gave viewers a firsthand look at how to set up the Starlink Mini on a cruise ship. One of the crucial aspects of using this device is its power flexibility. “Unlike the Starlinks that came before it, the Mini can actually be powered by DC, which makes it incredibly portable,” he shared. Using an Anchor battery pack, Richard demonstrated how to set up the device on the pool deck, showing that it only took about 14 watts to get going.

One of the first things to understand when setting up Starlink on a ship is the importance of proper alignment. “You have to point the dish north,” Richard emphasized, adding that the Starlink app helps users find the correct alignment. After following the setup instructions, he ran a speed test and found that, despite being “in the absolute middle of nowhere,” Starlink delivered a robust 123 Mbps download speed and 26 Mbps upload speed.

By comparison, the ship’s premium internet package only delivered a sluggish 3.75 Mbps down and 3.83 Mbps up. Richard pointed out the stark difference, saying, “We are in the most remote uninhabited location in the world, and I’m getting 123 down by 26 up.” This high performance, even in such remote waters, underscores the potential of Starlink Mini for travelers who need a fast and reliable internet connection at sea.

Testing Starlink in the Cabin

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Starlink Mini is whether it works inside the ship, particularly in passenger cabins. Cruise ships are filled with metal and other materials that can block signals, leading some to wonder if it’s even possible to get a strong connection indoors.

Richard confirmed that the Starlink Mini can indeed work in the cabin but with some caveats. “It’s a bit clunky to use in your cabin on the balcony, especially if you’re facing the wrong direction,” he explained. The dish still needs to point north, and on a cruise ship, that might mean the satellite has to connect through walls, which can limit performance.

Despite these challenges, Richard was able to run a successful speed test from his cabin. “Even though the dish was pointing at the ship’s wall, I was still getting nearly 100 Mbps down,” he said, describing the experience as “absolute batshit crazy.” The key, according to Richard, is patience, as it can take about 15 to 20 minutes for the signal to stabilize in a more enclosed space like a cabin.

While it works, the connection in the cabin is less consistent than on the pool deck, where there’s an open view of the sky. Richard concluded that the Starlink Mini is “a lot more reliable on the pool deck but works intermittently in the cabin.”

What to Expect: Costs and Considerations

Using the Starlink Mini on a cruise isn’t free, but Richard emphasized that, compared to the ship’s onboard internet options, it offers better value. “For 15 days of internet on this ship, I would have paid over $300. For Starlink, it’s $250 a month, and I can pause it when I don’t need it,” he noted. This makes it an attractive option for frequent travelers who want fast internet but don’t want to commit to expensive onboard packages.

However, it’s worth noting that cruise lines may eventually place restrictions on passengers bringing their own Starlink dishes aboard. Some commenters on Richard’s video raised concerns that cruise lines might ban these devices. One viewer joked, “You should have posted this after your cruise instead of live. They will come after you like you tried to sneak a 12-pack of beer onto the ship.” Another remarked, “I have thought about doing this. I am afraid it is only a matter of time before the cruise lines ban you from bringing the Starlink receiver. They will come up with some BS excuse like it interfering with their navigation or something.”

Maximizing Your Starlink Experience

For those considering using Starlink Mini on a cruise, Richard’s experience provides several practical tips. First, it’s essential to bring the right accessories. “Remember, most cruise ships only have a single 120-volt outlet,” Richard said, advising travelers to pack a power strip and extension cable to ensure they can keep the device powered for the duration of the trip.

He also shared some technical tricks to enhance connectivity, particularly for passengers who want to move beyond the pool deck and use Starlink throughout the ship. While Richard was careful not to share all of his methods publicly, he hinted at using “a bridge between networks” to expand coverage. This approach, while advanced, could allow savvy users to extend their Starlink signal across the ship.

The Future of Cruise Ship Connectivity

Starlink Mini offers a tantalizing glimpse of the future of connectivity at sea, particularly for those who rely on fast internet to work or stay connected. While cruise lines may eventually impose restrictions on personal satellite dishes, for now, Starlink Mini provides an alternative to the often underwhelming and expensive onboard internet services.

As Richard demonstrated, with the right setup and a little technical know-how, Starlink Mini can transform the cruise experience, bringing fast, reliable internet even to the most remote corners of the world. Whether you’re a digital nomad, a content creator, or just a traveler who wants to stay connected, Starlink Mini is a tool worth considering for your next ocean adventure.

As one commenter aptly put it, “Thanks for the post and falling on your sword for the benefit of others.”