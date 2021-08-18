United Wholesale Mortgage Will Accept Crypto By Year’s End

United Wholesale Mortgage has announced it will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency by year’s end.

Cryptocurrencies are gaining mainstream traction, with multiple companies accepting them, or investigating the possibility. According to TheStreet, United Wholesale Mortgage plans to accept Bitcoin initially, with support for Ethereum and others coming later.

“We’ve evaluated the feasibility, and we’re looking forward to being the first mortgage company in America to accept cryptocurrency to satisfy mortgage payments,” said CEO Mat Ishiba “That’s something that we’ve been working on, and we’re excited that hopefully, in Q3, we can actually execute on that before anyone in the country because we are a leader in technology and innovation.”

“I think we’re starting with Bitcoin, but we’re looking at Ethereum and others,” Ishiba later added. “We’re going to walk before we run, but at the same time, we are definitely a leader in technology and innovation and we are always trying to be the best and the leader in everything we do.”

The announcement is good news for crypto fans, and shows just how far the technology has entered the mainstream.