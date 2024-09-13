United Airlines to Deploy Starlink for In-Flight Internet—Despite Elon Musk

SpaceX has scored a major win, securing a contract with United Airlines to provide in-flight Starlink internet access to passengers.

United plans to equip its entire fleet of more than 1,000 planes—both mainline and regional aircraft—with Starlink, a notable step up from the internet service that is usually available in-flight. What’s more, the company says it will provide in-flight Wi-Fi to passengers for free

The company plans to begin tests in early 2025, with the service rolling out later in the year.

“Everything you can do on the ground, you’ll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet, just about anywhere in the world,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “This connectivity opens the door for an even better inflight entertainment experience, in every seatback – more content, that’s more personalized. United’s culture of innovation is, once again, delivering big for our customers.”

“We’re excited to team up with United Airlines to transform the inflight experience,” said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer at SpaceX. “With Starlink onboard your United flight, you’ll have access to the world’s most advanced high-speed internet from gate to gate, and all the miles in between.”

Several factors made Starlink an appealing proposition, including its high-speed and low latency, thanks to its satellites being in low Earth orbit, unlike legacy satellite internet options. The service will also provide greater reliability when flying over oceans and remote areas where traditional internet options are not viable.

United says its service will provide support the following experiences:

Live streaming: access personal streaming services and watch live TV, shows and movies without buffering, lag or the need to download content in advance.

access personal streaming services and watch live TV, shows and movies without buffering, lag or the need to download content in advance. Workplace productivity: download/upload documents and edit shared files in real-time.

download/upload documents and edit shared files in real-time. Gaming: play live games and follow along on live gaming streaming services.

play live games and follow along on live gaming streaming services. E-Commerce: shop online, schedule grocery delivery and make restaurant and travel reservations all from the comfort of your seat.

shop online, schedule grocery delivery and make restaurant and travel reservations all from the comfort of your seat. Multiple devices: connect multiple devices at once, under one user.

connect multiple devices at once, under one user. Live support with the United app: download the United app while inflight to get real-time info about connections and access customer support from a real agent through Agent on Demand.

Interestingly, one factor that could have potentially derailed the deal was SpaceX owner Elon Musk’s tweets. Musk mocked United Kirby for his pledge to diversify the airline’s pilot roster. According to The Wall Street Journal, United’s Chief Customer Officer Linda Jojo said the company was aware of Musk’s tweet, but opted to continue with the deal in the interests of providing its customers with the best experience.

Thankfully for United’s customers, its executives prioritize professionalism more than Musk does.